Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $57.71

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,874 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 31.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,948 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

