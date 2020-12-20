Analysts Set Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Target Price at $6.00

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOMA. UBS Group began coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.16. 201,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,556. The stock has a market cap of $734.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

