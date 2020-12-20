Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target at $13.33

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of analysts have commented on SUUIF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

