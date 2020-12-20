Analyzing Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) & HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Adecco Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Adecco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adecco Group and HireQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecco Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Adecco Group and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecco Group 0.09% 0.50% 0.17% HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08%

Dividends

Adecco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Adecco Group pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adecco Group and HireQuest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecco Group $26.24 billion 0.42 $814.24 million $2.50 13.40 HireQuest $15.88 million 8.17 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Adecco Group has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Summary

HireQuest beats Adecco Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name. It also offers professional solutions in the information technology, engineering and technical, finance and legal, and medical and science-related industries under the Badenoch & Clark, Modis, and Spring Professional brand names; professional permanent recruitment under the Vettery brand name; and online freelance solutions under the YOSS brand name. In addition, the company provides talent solutions, which consists talent development and career transition services under the Lee Hecht Harrison and General Assembly brand names; and managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing solutions under the Pontoon name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 5,100 branches in 59 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

