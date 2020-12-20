Anyswap (ANY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,887,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

