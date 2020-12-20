Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

APEMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. Aperam has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.