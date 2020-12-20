Apex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,930.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Apex has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $3,930.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apex has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apex

