Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Receives $12.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.74.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

