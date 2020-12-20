API3 (API3) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.89 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One API3 token can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00010946 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $35.89 million and approximately $26.10 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, API3 has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00148456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00796052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00173990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00371979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00119079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00074700 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.