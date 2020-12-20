apM Coin (APM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.48 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $2.48 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00363024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025157 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

