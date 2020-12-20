AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $38,731,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 974.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 648,316 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,901,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after buying an additional 262,340 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $889.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.