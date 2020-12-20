AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $220.37 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $227.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.