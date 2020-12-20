AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Providence Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,406,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 447,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Providence Service by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after purchasing an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $139.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,326.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $147.32.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

