AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,926 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of TrueBlue worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 170.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.81.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.