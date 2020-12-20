AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,303 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

