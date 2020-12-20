AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,212 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $645,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 67,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 333.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 621,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.33.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

