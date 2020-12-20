Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

