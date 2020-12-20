Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. G.Research lowered Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE ACA opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Arcosa by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arcosa by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

