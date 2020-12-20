Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

