Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TCF Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 244,845 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,603,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after acquiring an additional 103,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 810,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.83 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

Shares of TCF opened at $36.51 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.