Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 746,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 349,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $98,211.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.