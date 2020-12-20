Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.68% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Navios Maritime Acquisition stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

