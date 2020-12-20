Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 23,800 Shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 108.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 9,885.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,294 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 35.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,029,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 78.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 195,943 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 49.7% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 270,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 89,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 41.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apex Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ APXT opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

About Apex Technology Acquisition

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.