Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 136,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,088 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITCI. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

