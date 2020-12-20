Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 48,900 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,960.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.