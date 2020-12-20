Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 6,500 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 650 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.97 per share, with a total value of $45,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,436 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.