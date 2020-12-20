Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 50,300 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGS. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $575,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGS shares. ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $866.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

