Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASND. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

