Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,822.38

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,822.38 and traded as high as $3,353.00. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) shares last traded at $3,350.00, with a volume of 1,148,595 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,160.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,822.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.