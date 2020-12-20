Asian Fintech (AFIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.00

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $1.37 million and $14.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00147144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00809820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00176581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00370003 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00118170 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.