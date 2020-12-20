Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

ATRA stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.78. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

