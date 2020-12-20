ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives $60.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

ATNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Securities raised shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 122.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ATN International by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in ATN International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ATN International by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNI traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $689.02 million, a PE ratio of -216.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.49 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

