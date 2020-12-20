Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.41% of Atomera worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atomera by 566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera during the second quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera during the second quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 514,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

ATOM opened at $12.38 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $265.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

