Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.33. Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 15,597 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £9.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.33.

Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) Company Profile (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

