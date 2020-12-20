Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Up 8.3%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.88. 2,037,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,194,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on EARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.