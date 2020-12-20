Aurora (AOA) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitinka, Kucoin and Indodax. Aurora has a market cap of $18.37 million and $1.20 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00366467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025644 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

