Auroracoin Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,458.71 or 1.00020738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022388 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00058843 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.