Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

ATDRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.