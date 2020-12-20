Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $33.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp upgraded Avantor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 229.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,422,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,999.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,644,459 shares of company stock valued at $910,227,541. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,564,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.