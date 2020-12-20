AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Berenberg Bank raised AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. AXA has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

