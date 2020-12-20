Axie Infinity Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003129 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $40.12 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00368368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,937,510 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

