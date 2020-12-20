Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL opened at $22.47 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%. Research analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Azul by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 51.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Azul by 53.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.