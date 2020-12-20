Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE:BLX opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $624.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $22.71.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

