Bank First Co. (BFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Bank First has raised its dividend payment by 35.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE BFC opened at $69.38 on Friday. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BFC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Bank First news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

