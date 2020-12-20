Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $25.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $105.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.80 million to $105.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $104.35 million, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $106.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BMRC traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $514.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

