Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.45.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

