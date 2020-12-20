Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.41 Million

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $145.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.54 million to $148.90 million. Banner posted sales of $139.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $581.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.05 million to $583.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $577.25 million, with estimates ranging from $553.05 million to $594.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.88 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of BANR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 488,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.