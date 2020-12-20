Barrington Research Increases GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Price Target to $15.00

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s previous close.

GPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

GP Strategies stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GP Strategies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

