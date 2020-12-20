BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €64.52 ($75.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. BASF SE has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €68.49 ($80.58). The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion and a PE ratio of -30.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is €57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.12.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

