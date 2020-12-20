Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $0.75 to $1.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

